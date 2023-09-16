The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition was launched in its seventh session in the presence of Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and members of the organizing committee, in the Culture and Science Symposium Hall in the Al Mamzar area in Dubai, and in the presence of a number It includes officials, competition sponsors, parents of contestants, an audience interested in following Quranic competitions and events, representatives of various media outlets, and the participation of ten contestants on the first day..

The head of the competition’s jury, Dr. Sajjad Mustafa Kamal Al-Hassan from Saudi Arabia, gave a speech in which he praised the efforts of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, its competitions and its branches, which were established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and which witnessed the launch of the seventh session of the Sheikha Competition. Fatima Bint Mubarak International School of the Holy Quran in an honorable competition, and in the most honorable field of competition for memorizers of the Book of God from around the world.

He added: The competition will be judged by a committee composed of an elite group of scholars based on international arbitration study and experience and mastery of the ten narrations and readings of the Holy Qur’an.

Among the contestants who participated on the first day before the competition’s jury in the morning were: Mona Ahmed Saad Muheisen from Egypt, Somaya bint Muhammad Fayez from Singapore, Amat al-Rahman Badi’ Kulaib from Bahrain, Dian Karisma bint Muhammad Jabbar from Malaysia, and Silva Akhtar from Austria. In the evening, Asma Abdul Rahman Abdullah from Yemen, Somaya Haider from the Republic of the Comoros, Thanaa Fathi Adnan from Palestine, Samira Nour Muallem from Finland, and Ruwayda Muhammad Abar from Kenya, all of them competed in memorizing the narration of Hafs on the authority of Asim..

Among the competitors on the first day was Mona Ahmed Saad Abbas Muheisen from Egypt, who is fifteen years old and studying in the first year of secondary education. Her father is the imam of the mosque and her mother is a memorizer of the Book of God. They helped her and encouraged her to memorize the Holy Qur’an, which she began memorizing at the age of six and completed it. At twelve, she also has two sisters who have memorized the Book of God. She participated in many local competitions in Egypt, but the Sheikha Fatima competition is the first competition outside the borders of her country. She said: My advice to everyone is to memorize the Holy Qur’an in childhood because it is like an engraving on a stone, and in old age to review it because of the blessing it brings to a person’s life. Whoever wants this world should memorize the Qur’an, whoever wants the afterlife should memorize the Qur’an, and whoever wants both should memorize the Qur’an. Then my advice above all to parents is not to put pressure on their children but to teach them to love the Qur’an and help them memorize it. Then thanks to the Dubai International Holy Quran Award for this venerable Qur’anic competition with a great impact on memorizers of the Book of God, especially girls..

Contestant Sumaya bint Muhammad Fayez Marikar, representing Singapore, said that she is a fourth-year student at the College of Interpretation and Hadith. She began memorizing the Holy Qur’an at the age of seven, and completed it at the age of fourteen: I do not belong to a family that has memorized the Qur’an, nor do I belong to an environment that encourages memorization, because everyone in my surroundings is content with reading it and says that it is not There is a difference between reading it by sight from the Qur’an, and reading it by heart. Therefore, I needed to watch people outside my country in order to encourage myself to memorize, and this is the first international competition in which I participate. I thank God Almighty for the blessing of memorizing the Holy Qur’an, and then participating in such Qur’anic competitions in which everyone A winner, the memorizer is a winner, the listener is a winner, and thanks go to those in charge of this award: the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and everyone who contributed to its implementation..

As for the representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the contestant Amat Al-Rahman Badie Kulaib, she is a first-year student at the College of Sharia. She said: I memorized the Book of God in the primary stage, and the credit for that, after God, goes to my mother, may God protect her, then to the memorization center to which I belonged and my portfolio teacher. I participated in several local competitions. At the Bahrain level, it achieved first place. As for the difficulties that I faced during my memorization and review, they were very few, the most important of which was that what I had memorized was lost quickly, for the Qur’an is more lost, as the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, told me. My advice to male and female memorizers is to ensure daily review and set a schedule for that.

Contestant Diane Karisma bint Muhammad Jabbar, representing the State of Malaysia, who is eighteen years old, stated that she did not enroll in regular education in school, but she was enrolled in a Qur’anic school to memorize the Holy Qur’an, which she began memorizing at the age of nine, and completed it at the age of thirteen. She said: My parents do not memorize the Holy Qur’an, but they encouraged me and my seven daughters to memorize it, and thanks to God’s grace upon us and my parents’ keenness, we all memorized the Holy Qur’an. I participated in the Malaysia International Competition last month, and this is my second participation in an international competition. Thank you for this valuable competition, and for your kind efforts in serving the Holy Book of God.

As for the contestant, Sylvia Akhtar, representing Austria, who is fourteen years old, she is a student in the second year of secondary education, and she is the only one whose parents encouraged her to memorize the Holy Qur’an, which she began memorizing at the age of seven, and completed it at the age of nine. I participated in the Croatia competition in the five-part and fifteen-part competition, and achieved advanced positions. She added: It is true that I do not understand Arabic, but I did not encounter difficulties while memorizing the Holy Qur’an, because the Qur’an acted according to what was in it, and everything you read from it stays with you throughout your life. Parents and teachers must cooperate and strive to teach their children the Holy Qur’an. In conclusion, I thank you for your sincere work and for encouraging girls to memorize the Qur’an, because competitions are always directed at boys to memorize the Holy Qur’an and not girls, and may God accept from you..