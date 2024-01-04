The Abu Dhabi Police General Command launched new tourist police patrols (club cars) at tourist sites in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, bearing the Abu Dhabi Police logo and the tourist police logo.

The Director of the Criminal Security Sector, Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, confirmed that the launch of the patrols comes in implementation of Abu Dhabi Police’s strategic vision, for Abu Dhabi to be a global leader in sustaining security and safety, and to enhance its distinguished efforts in serving tourists and visitors to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, responding to security and preventive reports, and combating crime with high professionalism. To enhance the security and safety of society.

He pointed to the continued interest in providing new proactive services that keep pace with government and future trends in the emirate, and are in line with the directives of the police leadership, in accordance with the Abu Dhabi Police strategy to make the community happy, which contributes to providing the best services to tourists, preserving their security and safety, and securing facilities and visitors to tourist sites in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.