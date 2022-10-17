Oct 17 2022 09:10

In line with its continuous endeavor to facilitate the patients’ access to high-quality health care, the external therapeutic services, one of the “SEHA” facilities, launched a new clinic that provides preventive and curative mobile services that reach the patients’ homes. The services provided in the new clinic include specialized consultations, follow-up of chronic diseases, the comprehensive examination program “Envision”, pre-marital, university and work examinations, vaccinations for children and adults, physical therapy, body mass analysis device, hearing examination, vision examination, and a range of diagnostic tests such as ECG, ultrasound, cardiac stress test and comprehensive lab tests. Commenting at all, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Executive Director of External Therapeutic Services, said, “With the increasing demands of life, some of us fail to visit the doctor due to his busyness. Some, such as the elderly, may refuse to go to the center, while some may want more privacy, Therefore, we launched the new clinic today to provide a wide range of specialized preventive and curative services to patients at their homes with the same quality and safety standards that we follow in our leading health centers and by the specialized teams working in those centers, where we can provide a specialist doctor in any of the specialties the patient needs. “ Referees can request specialist physicians from a wide range of specialties including family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine, diabetes, endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology and many others. The new clinic provides its services for 7 days from 8 am to 10 pm and provides covered services for more than 30 types of insurance cards in addition to affordable prices for those who do not have coverage. Anyone wishing to request a clinic can call 027113737.



Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi