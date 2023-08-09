The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Al-Marri, confirmed that the center is preparing to receive Sultan Al-Neyadi, after a few weeks, returning from his foreign mission, to start therapeutic, scientific and experimental programs, so that the community shares his experience through initiatives with students in schools and universities, both in the UAE. Or the Arab countries, and the center is also completing the construction of the MBZ-SAT satellite, which is expected to be launched in the middle of next year. It is the largest satellite in the history of the center, and the most advanced in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite images.

And he continued, in press statements, that the new satellite was designed and manufactured by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in addition to the contribution of the UAE private sector, whether with raw materials of aluminum and cables, or other materials used, all of which are from Emirati companies, and the moon is characterized by modern advanced technologies for taking pictures, It will contribute to the areas of sustainable urban planning, monitoring environmental changes, as well as anticipating natural weather phenomena, monitoring water quality and agricultural development.

“We will study the strategic plans with the aim of securing a seat on one of the space flights every three or five years during the coming period,” he said.

He noted the many achievements made by Al Neyadi during his mission, as the first Arab astronaut to walk in space outside the International Space Station, indicating that this achievement contributed to the UAE flag touching space, and made the UAE the tenth in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Space Station, which are “things It is not bought.” Rather, it is an inevitable result of the state’s capabilities.

Regarding the UAE’s ambition to explore space, he said that the country now has four qualified astronauts, and is seeking to continue its ambition through the Emirates Astronaut Program, by completing the training of astronauts Noura Al Matroushi and Muhammad Al Mulla at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, to prepare them to participate soon in flights. space, such as their counterparts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, adding that preparations are underway to carry out scientific experiments, research and exploratory trips with the help of universities and national expertise, with continuous evaluation of astronauts and their readiness for future missions.