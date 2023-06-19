Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) “Nama Education” announced the launch of Liwa College in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a new educational entity after merging Al-Khwarizmi International College and Liwa College of Technology. administrative, media, information technology and other disciplines, in addition to providing an advanced infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards, including 35 applied laboratories, and an elite group of more than 100 faculty members of distinguished academic competencies who were drawn from prestigious international universities, which enhances the status of the college and contributes to In a good way in promoting the education process at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular, and the country in general.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Nama Education” emphasized that choosing the name of Liwa College reflects Nama Education’s pride in the national identity, which represents one of the main pillars of the mission of Nama Education and the institutions under its umbrella. Pride in national identity translates the directives of our wise leadership to enhance Our academic institutions build on the national identity of the student, and this is represented by choosing the name of Liwa College.

d said. Ali bin Harmal: “The new Liwa College will focus on supporting scientific research and launching research projects that meet the agenda of the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, in addition to introducing new academic disciplines that keep pace with the developments in the labor market during the coming period, and create an educational environment that stimulates creativity and leadership for students from Through a comprehensive flexibility of school hours that extends for two shifts in the morning and evening, as well as during the weekend, which allows all students, especially those who work in the morning shift, to engage in completing their studies during the evening shift as well as at the weekend.

He added, “Liwa College will contribute well to enhancing the education process at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular, and the country in general, as by virtue of this merger, we will be facing a new qualitative leap in distinguished academic performance that translates the message of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry’s Academic Accreditation Commission regarding the quality of the educational process.” The programs and majors offered by Liwa College in its two branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, in a way that enhances the supply of various vital sectors in the emirate and the country with qualified cadres on the one hand, as well as enhancing the sustainability of the competitiveness of the higher education sector in the country in general.

After the merger of the two colleges into Liwa College, the tuition structures for the academic year 2023-24 were harmonized between the two colleges. The college started investing in the infrastructure and in the student journey at all levels. The main campus in Abu Dhabi will also open a new Student Services Center in September, while students will be able to take advantage of enhanced scholarships and financial aid programmes.