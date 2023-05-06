The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and the Government Accelerators of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs announced the launch of the Humanitarian Accelerators, a joint initiative aimed at promoting innovation in humanitarian initiatives launched within and from the UAE, for the sustainability of its impact. Humanitarian work and the dedication of best practices that include reaching those who deserve it as soon as possible and achieving the best and most sustainable results.

Humanitarian accelerators are an integrated model for accelerating humanitarian and charitable work locally and globally to develop work mechanisms, provide innovative methodologies to accelerate humanitarian projects that have an impact on society, transfer expertise and successful experiences, and build capacities in humanitarian work.

The initiative was announced in the presence of Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. The humanitarian accelerators aim to accelerate humanitarian and charitable work projects by providing innovative methodologies that focus on finding qualitative solutions to the most prominent challenges in the humanitarian and charitable work sector locally and globally, and provide a working platform for humanitarian work teams from various sides to accelerate humanitarian and charitable projects, and find innovative solutions to face various challenges. In the field of humanitarian work, in addition to empowering employees of various agencies, building capacities and developing competencies to stimulate innovation and accelerate the realization of humanitarian and charitable projects.

The initiative seeks to generate a series of steps and leaps that accelerate humanitarian and charitable work, in cooperation with all strategic partners in the field of humanitarian work inside and outside the country, with the aim of upgrading humanitarian work, accelerating its operations, and strengthening the country’s position and leadership in this vital sector as one of the fastest international responders to extend a helping hand to those affected and affected by crises. natural disasters, and all those who need help.

The United Nations estimates indicated that 339 million people will be in urgent need of humanitarian assistance during the current year 2023, with a record increase of 65 million people in need compared to the figures for 2022.

