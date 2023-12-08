Etihad Export Credit Company revealed the launch of the green credit insurance product, which is designed to make financing easier for exporters who contribute to the green transition, mitigating the effects of climate change, or adaptation efforts. This product will enable Emirati exporters to participate effectively in environmentally friendly initiatives, in addition to To contribute positively to the UAE’s sustainable development agenda.

This came during a conference entitled “Securing Export Credit and Stimulating a Positive Impact on the Climate,” hosted by the company on the sidelines of the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28), based on its commitment to promoting international dialogue on sustainable trade and securing export credit.

The event was opened by the Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Etihad Export Credit Company, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, where attendees discussed the vital role of export credit insurance in facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy, pointing out the importance of these financial solutions in stimulating environmentally responsible practices and driving innovations in sectors. Climate friendly, and creating financial resources to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Bin Touq said, “The COP28 conference represents an important step in our cooperation towards a greener future, and dedicates our efforts to laying the foundations for a more sustainable and prosperous tomorrow,” stressing the UAE’s commitment to leading the way in sustainable economic development, and providing future generations with the skills and opportunities necessary to achieve prosperity. In a world that is aware of the environment around it and realizes the importance of preserving it.

For her part, CEO of Etihad Credit Company, Raja Al Mazrouei, said that the “Export Credit Insurance” conference confirmed Etihad Credit Company’s commitment to driving sustainable economic growth and strengthening the UAE’s position as a pioneering country in promoting climate-conscious initiatives, through which we were able to highlight The essential role of export credit agencies in the global transition towards sustainable practices, and the discussions contributed to identifying ways of future cooperation and innovations in this field.

The event included a series of keynote speeches and panel discussions, bringing together global leaders and experts from the sectors of finance, technology, renewable energy and international trade.

The discussions provided a comprehensive overview of the important role that export credit insurance plays in supporting the transition to low-carbon economies and promoting green growth in regions such as Africa.

The participants highlighted the Green Investment Initiative in Africa, through which the UAE pledged to provide $4.5 billion to help stimulate the efforts of African countries in the field of clean energy, as the Etihad Export Credit Company contributed to this initiative through a commitment of $500 million in the field of credit insurance.

During the event, Al Mazrouei launched a comprehensive report by Etihad Export Credit Company, entitled “Empowering the UAE’s Global Trade with Etihad Credit Company,” which presents the economic progress in the country and the changing dynamics of global trade movement over the past three decades.

The report confirms the pivotal role played by Etihad Export Credit as a key enabler in the country’s economic diversification, and details the UAE’s strategic transformation into an economy based on diversity, flexibility and innovation, its contributions to global trade, strong infrastructure, and alignment with sustainable practices.

alliance

Etihad Export Credit Company announced its joining of the “United Nations Alliance of Climate Neutral Export Credit Agencies,” which was recently established. It is the first climate neutral alliance in the world that includes public financial institutions, with a focus on devoting efforts to promoting climate solutions and financing efforts. Transformation through Alliance members’ commitment to invest in green technologies, which represents a major step in global efforts to achieve net-zero economies by 2050.