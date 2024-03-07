Yesterday, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department launched the project for the future features of the human resource in the Emirate of Dubai under the slogan “2033 Talent”, in the presence of a number of representatives of federal and government agencies in Dubai and employers in the private sector. It was classified into strategic sectors such as travel and logistics services. Tourism, ICT, real estate, wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, healthcare, education, industry, etc.

The project aims to consolidate the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a global and competitive center for empowering talent, supporting strategic planning for the distinguished workforce in the government and private sectors, and accelerating the integration of 65,000 Emiratis into the private sector, in addition to digitizing forecasts for the labor market, productivity, and automation through analytical engines, and finally designing programs. Capacity building for the future workforce.

The “Future Features of the Human Resource in the Emirate of Dubai” project will be implemented in four main stages spanning a period of 12 months, while some initiatives and programs will continue to be implemented in later periods after the completion of the main stages.

Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, said that the department attaches great importance to strengthening partnership and cooperation with the main actors in the emirate, and this project embodies our vision of supporting the future aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai with innovative talents, distinguished minds, and competitive expertise on a global level. This project is in line with the vision of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2033 and the aspirations of the emirate, the Dubai Economic Agenda “D33”, and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to continue implementing carbon neutrality plans by 2050.

He added: “We look with confidence about the positive repercussions of this project on the human element in the Emirate of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.”

As part of the preparations that preceded the launch of this project, a delegation from the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, headed by the Director General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, conducted a series of visits to a number of government and private agencies. The visits centered around discussing ways to consolidate cooperation and joint work within the framework of the “Future Features of the Human Resource in the Emirate of Dubai” project launched by the department, with the aim of developing a future vision for the workforce in the Emirate of Dubai in light of the rapid changes witnessed by the labor market.

This project is of special strategic importance, as it focuses on establishing a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the labor market and the current and future trends and skills required for the human cadre. This ambitious vision also revolves around raising the competitiveness of talent from the emirate’s workforce at the global level, developing the strategic map to integrate Emirati citizens into the private sector to enhance the participation of Emirati cadres in both the government and private sectors, and making Dubai a center for skilled people and specialists.

The “Future Features of the Human Resource in the Emirate of Dubai” project is a strategic initiative that is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai a global city and a center for innovation and creativity.

Through this project, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department seeks to identify the future needs and expectations of the human resource in the Emirate of Dubai, provide the necessary solutions, proposals and tools to empower and motivate national cadres and international talents, enhance partnerships and cooperation with the government and private sectors, and achieve sustainable development and well-being for society.