The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the implementation of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at providing the best police services to the happiness of the public, through the integration of all police services into a reliable unified platform, through which the customer can obtain all the services of the Ministry of Interior in general. And the Ras Al Khaimah Police using the approved digital channels, which are the smart application and the website of the Ministry of Interior, to access more than one service, whether criminal, traffic or other digital police services combined in one place, thus ensuring the achievement of the employment of digital police capabilities to include happiness and quality of life for the UAE community The United Arab Emirates in general and the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah in particular.

Major General Ali Al Nuaimi made it clear during his inauguration of the digital platforms that were activated today in all the comprehensive Ras Al Khaimah police stations, including the comprehensive city police station, Didaqqa, Al Mamoura and Al Jazirah Al Hamra, and its security points such as Kadra, Masafi and Azan, where Al Nuaimi listened to an explanation provided by Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abd Rahman Al-Ahmad, Director of the Electronic Services and Communications Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, reviewed the mechanisms for building digital platforms in the various security centers and points throughout the emirate in order to improve the quality of life and innovation in the provision of digital services to improve the customers’ journey and make them happy, as it is a rich experience that enhances the competitiveness of the country and places it at the forefront Developed countries, especially the government’s efforts in the field of service and business continuity, and harnessing digital technology to serve the public by reducing the effort and time in obtaining services, so that it is now around the clock (24 hours) throughout the year.

He added that the advantages of the innovative digital platforms work system in Ras Al Khaimah Police is in providing the best police services through a sophisticated and pioneering digital channel in security performance, and with a simplified interface that helps customers of comprehensive police stations and security points in Ras Al Khaimah, to submit requests for reports, criminal or traffic services, and other services. Police services, easily and conveniently without complication.

Major General Ali Al Nuaimi indicated that digital platforms will contribute to providing digital services that simulate the aspirations of the public, to serve the community and make it happy by facilitating ways of life, stressing the importance of applying the best global practices in the field of technology and maximizing the benefit from it, to develop the policing system digitally, in an integrated manner that contributes to achieving the goals of the system. The work of the Ministry of the Interior, and achieved digital and smart transformation in the field of police services provided to the public of customers, residents, residents and visitors in the emirate, to meet all their police needs, adding that providing effective, easy and smooth participation channels and platforms enhances communication with the public and ensures increased interaction between us.



