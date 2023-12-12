The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Al Muhairi, announced the launch of the integrated emissions calculation tool in the UAE, which aims to monitor greenhouse gas emissions, inventory air quality pollutants, and support mitigation efforts.

This step falls within the framework of the UAE’s climate action initiatives, and this tool also forms a pivotal part of the national system for transparency in measurement, reporting and verification that the UAE announced in 2021, and it was the first country in the region to develop this integrated system in line with the enhanced transparency framework under «Paris Agreement».

Al Muhairi said: “The tool represents a model of commitment and innovation in confronting the challenge of climate change, and the first initiative in the region to develop an integrated emissions registry. This advanced tool will help us estimate and record emissions of greenhouse gases and air quality pollutants and support efforts to mitigate them.”

She added: “The UAE will continue to take practical, implementable steps to address climate change, in line with the enhanced transparency framework of the (Paris Agreement), and our national system for transparent measurement, reporting and verification confirms the extent of the UAE’s commitment to transparency and responsibility, and adopting practical strategies for climate action. This also constitutes The system is tangible evidence of the state’s efforts to play a leadership role in stimulating climate action efforts.”

During a special session for this event, officials of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the partners who cooperated to implement the National System for Transparency in Measurement, Reporting and Verification reviewed the efforts made in developing the first integrated emissions measurement system in the region. This tool is designed for use by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, relevant federal and local authorities, and data providers.

The National Transparency Measurement, Reporting and Verification System seeks to achieve four comprehensive goals, including: supporting the implementation of the National Climate Action Plan, fulfilling international reporting obligations, tracking progress, and implementing the “National Air Quality Agenda 2031.”

