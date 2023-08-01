Twofour54, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, has announced the establishment of a huge film studio called “Twofour54 Studios”, with the aim of strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination in the field of film industry.

Twofour54 Studios will cover an area of ​​more than 100 acres to represent an integrated future production destination equipped with the latest equipment needed for the production of virtual works, supported by Metaverse technologies, which will contribute to meeting the growing demand for content in the regional and global production scene.

Twofour54 Studios is spread over an area of ​​400,000 square meters (4,400,000 square feet) and features a variety of top-of-the-line facilities, including 11 soundstages and a 3,000 square meter (32,000 square foot) outdoor water tank. , in addition to six innovative and versatile filming locations, providing film producers with exceptional creative spaces to tell their stories in an innovative way.

Twofour54 Studios will also house office space and a variety of other production facilities that will span an area of ​​7,000 square meters (over 75,000 square feet), including post-production facilities, permanent rental spaces, as well as screening rooms; The design of “twofour54 studios” dealt with all aspects and details, which were executed with great precision, with the aim of providing an environment that promotes creativity and ensures the continuity of production processes with high efficiency.

The commitment of “Twofour54 Studios” goes beyond simply providing outstanding production facilities to nurturing a creative community and enhancing the spirit of cooperation. A unique creative system in the Middle East.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Board Member, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The creative industries are one of the main pillars of the creative scene in Abu Dhabi, and are considered among the priority sectors due to the great value they provide on the economic and social levels in the emirate. We are proud of our pioneering role in achieving Abu Dhabi’s vision.” To become a leading global destination for content creation through twofour54 studios.

After its construction is completed in 2025, this new destination will lead film and television production towards broad horizons, and will provide more job opportunities, thus contributing to stimulating the growth of the local economy.

Mark Whitehead, CEO of twofour54, said: Over the course of 15 years of growth and success, twofour54 has provided the necessary support and facilities to thousands of productions, which has strengthened its track record of achievements, and earned it a deep understanding of the requirements of the global film industry. Based on this extensive experience, twofour54 was able to identify the potential opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa region, which is the need for an integrated production destination equipped with the latest technology.

twofour54 continues its commitment to the mission of fostering a creative environment, nurturing talent, and providing a global platform that allows promising talents to realize their dreams in the world of cinema.

Since its inception, twofour54 has played a prominent role in producing some of the most iconic films, including Hollywood blockbusters such as Mission: Impossible, Dune, Star Wars and The Fast and the Furious, as well as a number of Bollywood blockbusters. Such as “Bharat” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, as well as a wide range of regional films.

Twofour54 Studios also aims to pave the way for pioneering projects that inspire audiences around the world by providing a major year-round destination for film professionals and fans alike; The creative industries destination is a new addition to twofour54, complementing its portfolio of premium facilities at its headquarters in the Creative District – Yas and its range of production facilities across Abu Dhabi.

With its dedicated destinations, twofour54 also ensures that any kind of content production is transformed into an unforgettable experience in the emirate.