The State’s Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resistant Societies, in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, launched yesterday the first comprehensive program in the country and the Middle East to rehabilitate people with Covid-19 free of charge, under the supervision of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, and the World Health Organization stressed the importance of rehabilitation And improving the condition of people with Covid-19, by raising health and functional outcomes, facilitating early discharge from the hospital and reducing the risks of re-admission.

The organization stated that those recovering from Covid-19 suffer from chest pain and shortness of breath with a feeling of weakness, tension, anxiety, fatigue, body pain with a cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing and other symptoms, and that studies indicated most of the people who need to be admitted to hospital because of their infection with Covid -19 They suffer from symptoms such as: weakness and shortness of breath in the months following their departure from the hospital, as it became clear that the SARS-Cove-2 virus that causes Covid-19 disease may be present in the patient’s body for several months.

She added, that the health problem for those recovering from the virus remains long-term, as about 30% of the infected suffer from symptoms such as weakness and pain after their recovery, which impedes their ability to perform simple daily tasks, and she continued, that, given that Corona is a new disease, follow-up of the health status of the injured has shown Symptoms can last for a period of three to nine months and pose a challenge to the injured, and the effects are not limited to patients who showed severe symptoms and needed emergency hospital care, but also sometimes affected patients who did not show any symptoms. The most common chronic symptoms include shortness of breath, chest and abdominal pain with coughing.

The Executive Director of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Reda Siddiqui, said during the launch of the “remote” initiative, that the rehabilitation program for those recovering from Covid-19 is available to all patients from all over the world, and that the hospital is the exclusive provider of the program with the support and sponsorship of the UAE private sector alliance, as the initiative provides an integrated approach And comprehensive free recovery and rehabilitation for all patients recovering from Covid-19.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Private Sector Alliance, and a senior advisor in the Dubai government, Dr. Muhammad Al-Burai said, “The UAE Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resistant Societies aims to establish safe and stable societies to save lives, and that the Private Sector Alliance is working to provide a solution that helps local and global communities. , Especially that Ras Al Khaimah Hospital has a multidisciplinary team consisting of doctors, nutritionists, psychologists and physiotherapists.

For his part, the Director of the Department of Arab Health and Lifestyle, Professor Adrian Kennedy, said that the rehabilitation program for those recovering from Covid-19 will be presented online and will evaluate medical details, test results, accompanying symptoms and others, and provide immediate medical advice “remotely” and cover all areas, including sports activity, nutrition and diet. Diet, management of stress and mental health, which contributes to the acceleration of the recovery process for patients. “

He explained that those recovering from Covid-19 can enter the hospital’s website, to register for the initiative, and undergo an online health examination in order for them to have access to a medical program dedicated to their health condition, pointing out that the initiative will provide weekly remote seminars, and it will focus on guiding patients in various issues of concern. The relevance they face, and individuals can book personal appointments for free when needed.





