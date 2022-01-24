The Weapons and Dangerous Materials Office, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, launched yesterday the initiative to register unlicensed weapons with citizens under the slogan “The home is safe and registration is a guarantee”, during a press conference chaired by the Director General of the Office, Muhammad Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, and the Acting Director of the Directorate of Weapons and Explosives in the Ministry of Interior Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, and the initiative aims to provide the opportunity for citizens who own unlicensed weapons to amend the conditions of their possession of unlicensed weapons and ammunition in accordance with the law, by relieving them of legal accountability in the event of registration within the specified period of three months.

Al Neyadi stressed that the initiative gives the opportunity for violators of the provisions of Decree-Law No. (17) of 2019 regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials, to settle their situation by providing legal cover for their unlicensed weapons and ammunition without exposing them to any legal responsibility, as the initiative supports the rights of citizens to Acquisition of weapons and their ammunition in accordance with the laws, regulations and decisions in force in the country.

He called on citizens who own unlicensed weapons and ammunition to take advantage of the initiative period and quickly register what they have of weapons and ammunition during the announced period.

For his part, Al Mazrouei said, “Our efforts are integrated in coordination with the Office of Weapons and Dangerous Materials in maintaining the security and safety of society, and we affirm our keenness to help citizens to license weapons and ammunition by providing integrated services that help them register weapons and ammunition, or dispose of unlicensed weapons if they wish. or to request that it be disabled, delivered or assigned through a free electronic service available through the website (www.moi.gov.ae) and the smart application of the Ministry of Interior (moiuae). He added, “Acquisition of arms or ammunition has special safety requirements, so we remind citizens of the security instructions for acquiring a firearm and the security and safety precautions they include for storing a firearm at home or storage places in clubs, and safety precautions when transporting or using a firearm, and they can also see more Find out the details by visiting the campaign’s website to download the instructions manual.

The Office of Weapons and Dangerous Materials called on citizens to follow the initiative’s account via the Instagram application @Aldar_aman and visit the website WWW.ALDARAMAN.AE For more information.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Office of Weapons and Dangerous Materials, has allocated a toll-free number 8005000 To respond to citizens’ inquiries regarding the procedures for registering weapons and ammunition.



