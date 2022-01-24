The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, during its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, launched the electronic public health system “SPHERE” as an early warning system for diseases and epidemics that pose a threat to society, through an electronic platform that can be used or linked at the state level, and it is an integrated system based on the latest techniques.

The ministry stated that it aims to provide an integrated system for early monitoring, follow-up and management of events that affect public health, and to enhance linkage with the governmental and private health sectors and relevant authorities, to provide a unified national database that contributes to disease prevention and health promotion, through information sharing and exchanging locally and regionally. Globally, in a way that enhances the country’s progress in health competitive indicators.

She added that the electronic system monitors diseases with the aim of achieving the rapid response required to combat communicable diseases, and contributes to monitoring data and information to assess and characterize the burden and distribution of health risks, determine priorities for public health measures, and monitor the impact of control measures, and also supports conducting research that helps determine the foundations and standards for developing policies. and public health strategies.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Al-Rand, stressed that the project is important within the preventive and proactive health strategy adopted by the Ministry, in cooperation with the health authorities in the country, pointing to the Ministry’s keenness to attract and develop the latest electronic and smart systems, which are among the lessons learned and agreed upon. Countries of the world, as a global challenge such as the “Covid-19” pandemic can only be faced by employing technologies, and data is a basis for combating future epidemics.

Al Rand pointed out that the UAE has a strong epidemiological investigation system, immediate response and control measures, and high laboratory capabilities, which contribute to maintaining health security in the country, explaining that the country has achieved a practical and effective response in dealing with “Covid-19” thanks to the support and directions provided by the government. The UAE, according to high-level standards praised by the World Health Organization.

Developing an epidemiological surveillance system

The Director of the Department of Public Health and Prevention at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr. Nada Al-Marzouqi, stated that the electronic system is one of the most important integrated projects based on the latest technologies, to develop the epidemiological surveillance system and early warning of communicable diseases, through direct electronic linkage with the concerned authorities and the promotion of instant participation. In addition to the feature of epidemiological analysis, identifying patterns and seasons of diseases, calculating relevant indicators and using them to make decisions based on evidence and evidence, and creating epidemiological maps, to combat potential threats in the future.

She indicated that the target group for using the electronic system includes all concerned health cadres in government and private health institutions, and a new account can be created for any health facility by submitting a request to the Public Health Center in the concerned emirate or sending the request to the e-mail designated for the program, and it includes the features available in the system. Reporting communicable diseases, comorbid syndromes, chemical poisoning cases, reporting injuries and immunization records.



