The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund has launched a new electronic calculator as part of its digital services on the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System “Tamm”, which enables the insured to calculate the expected retirement date, as well as the value of the expected retirement pension or the reward in the event of non-entitlement.

The Fund stated that the launch of the new electronic calculator comes within the framework of its keenness to provide advanced services to the insured, and to help them plan for the future easily and conveniently, as the calculator enables the insured to calculate the expected date of retirement, approximately the value of the expected pension, in addition to the value of the reward in the event of failure to fulfill the requirements. Retirement conditions, explaining that the insured can use the new calculator via the link: (https://bit.ly/49WzXS4).

The Fund continues to publish its series of awareness sessions, “How do I solve it?” Which he broadcasts on his official pages on social media platforms during the holy month of Ramadan, which witnessed great interaction from the public, as the second episode, titled “The Account is Calculated,” dealt with the issue of the retirement age in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi after amending the retirement law and the mechanism of gradual implementation of the new law in what… Regarding the retirement age for the insured in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.