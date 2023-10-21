The Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai launched the “Artificial Intelligence Platform for Employing Emirati Competencies,” which is based on the latest generative artificial intelligence techniques to manage the matching of files of job-seeking citizens with available job opportunities. It relies on data analysis and provides a control panel that enables the Council to provide job opportunities. Best suited for immediate job seekers.

The launch comes in conjunction with the “GITEX Global 2023” exhibition, which recently concluded, and within the framework of the Council’s keenness to adopt the latest technologies, to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of Emiratization, which is reflected in the experience of citizens seeking work.

Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, confirmed that “human capital is considered the real wealth on which the future is built.” He said, “Launching the platform contributes to improving the capabilities and speed of decision-making related to matching national competencies and the opportunities we provide to them in the private sector.”

The platform scans the database of CVs and job seekers in real time and analyzes it by employing artificial intelligence and data science, and enables specialized teams to give citizens opportunities that suit their abilities, qualifications and interests, which reduces time and effort, and increases the effectiveness and efficiency of decision-making regarding human capital investment. Citizen, and empowering citizens to build a career path that meets their ambitions.