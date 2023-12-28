The Zakat Fund launched an advanced version of its “Zakat Fund” application, which is currently available on Android and Apple systems.
The application offers a zakat calculation package, which includes calculating zakat on money, passing through zakat on gold and silver, to advanced calculations directed at investment activities, in addition to zakat on livestock, zakat on crops, and the Emirates program for calculating zakat on dates.
