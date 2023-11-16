Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, inaugurated the “Smart Driver Screening Programme.”

Major General Al Nuaimi stressed that the new and innovative smart driver examination program is the latest advanced smart program designed by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, in an effort to evaluate drivers during the (external examination) process in a smart technical way through which the results are transmitted to the system and reach the customer via a “text message.” In the event that the examination is not passed, with the aim of reducing time and effort and reducing errors, he pointed out that Ras Al Khaimah Police is working to integrate efforts to ensure that the customer is satisfied with the services provided.

He praised the “Smart Driver Examination Programme” system, which came in support of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy, which was based on expanding the adoption of the latest and best modern technologies and artificial intelligence to achieve the goals of its mission to achieve development and sustainability.

The launch of the program was attended by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, Acting Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Colonel Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and a number of police officers.

