As part of the efforts of the Ajman Police General Command to support the smart transformation of services provided to inmates, the Ajman Police Punitive and Correctional Institution has launched a smart “money transfer for inmates” service through the Ministry of Interior’s application, to be an alternative to the traditional method of transferring money, which requires time and effort from inmates’ families.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department of Ajman Police, Lt. Col. Muhammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, said that launching the service came as part of Ajman Police’s efforts to ease the families of inmates and facilitate the process of transferring money to the institution’s inmates, and to enhance the satisfaction and happiness of inmates and their families about the services provided, and support the smart transformation of services.

He pointed out that the process of transferring money to inmates previously required the inmate’s family to go to the bank in person and deposit the money into his account in the bank to be transferred to his account in the institution, and the service required approximately 24 hours to deliver the money to the inmate, but now, after converting the service to a smart service, it has been shortened The time to complete the service is from 24 hours to three minutes only using the mobile service.

He explained that the service is available on the MOI application, and all that is required to do is to enter the service and fill in the guest’s data and unified number, then agree to the terms and conditions of the service, and then complete the payment process via the credit card in a time not exceeding 3 minutes, stressing that the police Ajman is always keen and making all efforts to enhance the quality of life of its guests and to provide services according to the highest international standards.



