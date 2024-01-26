Burjeel Holding, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, launched a program to train and employ graduates of the Fatima College of Health Sciences, with the aim of creating job opportunities for citizens, motivating them to engage in the private sector, and enhancing cooperation between the two sides to raise the level of competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the health care sector.

The two sides signed a cooperation agreement under which Burjeel Holding will provide full scholarships to students enrolled in health specializations, including 30 students, who will be appointed as soon as they successfully complete the program requirements. This step comes as a translation of the plans to empower citizens and create job opportunities for them. The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, said that the goal of this cooperation is “to create pioneering cadres and competencies who hold distinguished academic degrees, to provide health institutions with specialized cadres in accordance with the highest international standards.”

He stressed the keenness to build bridges of cooperation with health care service providers and work to build health programs with approved standards, which contributes to the sustainability and stability of the health care sector. He also stressed the importance of the role of partnerships between educational institutions and the private sector to enhance this effort and provide suitable opportunities for graduates in the local labor market.

For his part, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holding, Dr. Shamsher Vayalil, stressed that “this cooperation contributes greatly to motivating citizens to engage in the health care sector and work to advance progress in all fields with the support of strategic partners.”

He pointed out that such initiatives empower citizens and ensure the creation of a career path for the sons and daughters of the Emirates in all fields, expressing his hope that more citizens will enroll in specialized training courses and programs in various health sector jobs. He stressed that Burjeel Holding will continue its mission to attract and train healthcare professionals who play an essential role in the future of healthcare and the well-being of patients in the Emirates.