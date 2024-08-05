The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has launched a programme to improve the efficiency of agricultural extension, with the aim of upgrading the skills of extension workers, developing their professional capabilities and knowledge in the field of communication, and transferring modern technology and techniques, to ensure maximising and increasing production. The programme includes specialised training courses covering the fields of soil and irrigation, crop and vegetable production, fruits, prevention and control of agricultural pests, bees and honey production, in addition to lectures and workshops, to ensure raising the competencies and technical skills of agricultural extension workers, in addition to field courses, to provide opportunities to apply theoretical knowledge in a real practical context, develop communication skills and enhance confidence.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, explained that the program comes within the framework of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to supporting the sustainability of national farms in the UAE in all ways that aim to consolidate the sector and its growth in the future. It also aims to develop a specialized path for each agricultural guide, to cover all the main specializations in the sector, with the aim of building national capacities and competencies in the field of agricultural guidance, which contributes to improving local agricultural production and supporting the transformation of national food systems into more sustainable systems.

He pointed out that the “Raising the Efficiency of Guidance” programme will be implemented in cooperation with partners, research centres and global expertise houses, within the framework of the annual plan for agricultural guidance, which aims to enhance communication between guides and farmers, and prepare a schedule of periodic visits to farms.

He pointed out that a programme of periodic meetings with farmers will be launched to discuss the most important challenges and difficulties they face, in order to ensure increased and maximised production, and to set precise standards and objectives to raise the quality and efficiency of agricultural extension programmes, which will contribute to enhancing farmers’ satisfaction.

The efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment include developing an annual plan for agricultural guidance, which aims to monitor and support farmers, to enhance crop productivity and protect them from pests, based on determining the timetable for tree service operations and agricultural seasons for each crop.

The plan focuses on palm and fruit crops, vegetables, fodder, bees and honey production, and includes irrigation, fertilization and land reclamation operations. The plan also includes the preparation and development of technical reports and farm guidance visits reports, including data analysis, making recommendations and documenting results, to ensure improved performance and meet farmers’ needs.