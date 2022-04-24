Officials at the Ministry of Culture and Youth revealed that the ministry intends to launch a new government strategy for the “national identity 2031”, before the end of this year, aimed at emphasizing the general and basic constants of the UAE, and consolidating the principles of the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may his soul rest in peace. In order to follow in the footsteps of the founding fathers, and to preserve the components of the Emirati national identity in light of all contemporary changes, to remain an identity authentic in its spirit, renewed in its form.

In a parliamentary report obtained by “Emirates Today”, the officials explained that the new strategy comes as a continuation of the 2021 strategy, as it focuses on three basic dimensions, namely confirming the general constants of the state, and consolidating the principles of the founder of the state, in which he believed, such as human building, education, And work, humanity, respect, dialogue and neighborhood, in addition to the future vision that distinguished Sheikh Zayed in managing internal and external affairs, preserving the authenticity of the Emirati identity, and taking into account the principles of the founding fathers.

The parliamentary report, which was prepared by the Committee on Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media in the Federal National Council, headed by the Chairman of the Committee, Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, and approved by the Council, identified five main reasons that led to the limited use of the Arabic language in many vital fields and sectors in the country, the first of which is “the field of technology.” Pointing out that it has been observed that the digital content of the Arabic language is limited in the Arab world in this field, as the contribution of the Arabic language to digital content does not exceed 3% of the total digital content, and this is due to the absence of an organized institutional structure to monitor the growth of this content and keep pace with updates. Technology, in addition to the limited research activity in enabling the Arabic language technically, and the delay in establishing trained Arab generations in the field of technology, which delays the opportunity to archive Arab history in a digital form, and for future generations to benefit from it, and the delay in publishing Arab cultural production to make the world aware of it.

The report emphasized that in the “field of translation”, it was noted the lack of official, accurate, and monitoring data and statistics for the translation movement in terms of quantitative production in the various literary and cognitive fields, due to the absence of an institutional reference, a unified organization of individual translation, and as it is based on the role of individual translation initiatives. In what is published, what has affected the amount of Arab knowledge production, compared to other knowledge, and the limited understanding and enrichment of other cultures with Arab culture and Arabic literature, which would expose the Arabic language to decay worldwide, as UNESCO confirms that thousands of languages ​​are under threat of erosion on the world level. The world level constitutes 43%, and one of the most important indicators on the basis of which a language is considered to be threatened or at risk of decay is the indicator of translation from and to it.

According to the report, the absence of the use of the Arabic language in higher education institutions, especially in the field of applied sciences, due to the rapid pace witnessed by scientific and technical terms, to a degree that makes it difficult for translators to translate these terms into Arabic quickly. into Arabic and integrating it into Arabic, as well as the widening gap between the movement of terminological production in translation and the pure sciences translated in the Arab world.

He stated that in the field of research and scientific publishing in the Arabic language, it was found that many researchers were reluctant to publish in Arabic in Arab journals, for several reasons, most notably the requirement of some university and research institutions to publish scientific research for promotion in a foreign language in foreign journals, and the scarcity of updated sources in Arabic in the major or Weak translation, which resulted in significant shortcomings in the rates of scientific production and publication in the approved global databases, and the weakness of Arabic content keeping pace with global publications in the digital age.

The report concluded that the absence of unified standards for tests of Arabic language skills at the global level (internationally accredited tests in a number of internationally approved languages, such as IELTS), led to the inability of Arabic speakers to master basic language skills at the educational, practical and social levels.



