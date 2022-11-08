The Emirates Space Agency announced the launch of the “Space Data Collector” platform, a digital platform for collecting and providing space data to scientists, researchers, government and private institutions, startups and community members with the aim of developing software and finding solutions to meet national and global challenges.

According to the agency, the space data complex project aims to provide an innovative system for space data and technologies to meet global sustainability challenges, in addition to increasing the number of space companies and patents, attracting the best innovators, accelerating the development of space products, and enhancing space’s contribution to solving national and global challenges, as well as raising the percentage of space products. Scientific research production, improving the quality of life, and supporting other sectors with space services and applications that contribute to diversifying the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

The satellite data complex is part of a series of transformational projects announced by the UAE government as part of its efforts to embody the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to focus on creating the most active and best global economy.