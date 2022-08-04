The “House of Entrepreneurship”, the national project of the Ministry of Economy designed to transform the country’s entrepreneurship system to a new and globally competitive level, launched the ScaleUp Digitize program in partnership with the global company Huawei, with the aim of promoting innovation and digital transformation of startups and SMEs in the UAE.

The “ScaleUp Digitize” program is part of the initiatives of the platform to support fast-growing companies (ScaleUp), which is one of the three main tracks of the “Entrepreneurship Home” project.

The partnership comes within the framework of the UAE government’s interest in the entrepreneurship sector as a major driver of transformation in the new economic model towards more sustainability, flexibility and future trends based on knowledge, innovation, technology and digitization, in line with the 50-year principles and contributing to the consolidation of the country’s position as a global destination for entrepreneurship and talent Investing in pioneering projects.

The Ministry explained that the criteria for applying include that the applicants be from the owners of the already existing small and medium-sized companies, employing 10 or more people, that generate revenues or have obtained financing at least once, and that the founding team possesses a passion for advanced cloud technology and artificial intelligence technologies, and the application for the program will be closed. On August 20th.

The Ministry announced that 15 small and medium-sized companies will be selected from the total number of applicants during the first cycle of the program, and each selected company will receive Huawei cloud training vouchers worth up to 60,000 dirhams, and a Huawei cloud voucher that can be used to purchase Huawei cloud computing services and storage The cloud, the cloud network and the cloud database, in addition to practical training on artificial intelligence techniques and big smart data.