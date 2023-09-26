The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in partnership with the Dubai Media Council, launched a guide entitled “100 Applications and Practical Uses of Generative Artificial Intelligence in the Media,” as part of the activities of the first day of the Arab Media Forum in its 21st session, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and organized by the Dubai Press Club.

The comprehensive guide is a rich source of knowledge for media professionals who seek to understand the benefits offered by artificial intelligence technologies and benefit from them in their professional lives. The guide identifies 100 practical use cases and applications for generative AI in media, ranging from visual arts to audio content creation.

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, said: “The launch of the guide demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to including innovative next-generation technologies – such as artificial intelligence – in all areas of life.”

He added: “We are keen to proactively adopt advanced technology to open new horizons of growth and shape a technology-rich future for various sectors.”

He continued, “The guide is a valuable reference for information, and indicates the UAE’s ambition and tireless endeavor to promote technology-based transformation. It also reflects our efforts aimed at raising the country’s position as a global center for innovation based on artificial intelligence. We seek to benefit from these innovations to promote sustainable development, enhance productivity and efficiency, and create a qualitative shift in vital sectors.”

He said, “The guide is useful for everyone interested in ways to benefit from artificial intelligence in content creation, from policy makers who focus on anticipating the future of the media and content sector, or distinguished cadres who want to adapt to the latest technologies of the digital age, or leaders with an ambitious future vision who aim to achieve Developing the media and content sector, using artificial intelligence tools.”

For her part, Vice President and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, said: “We are proud to cooperate with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in launching this distinguished guide.”

She added: “While the new guide reflects the insightful future vision of the UAE’s leadership, it is also consistent with the Dubai Media Council’s firm commitment to promoting an environment that provides benefit from advanced technology tools in the media, with the aim of creating effective content and raising the operational efficiency of the media sector.”

Mona Al Marri continued: “By using advanced technologies, we are not only adapting to the evolving media landscape, but we are actively working to shape it. The new guide represents a source of new creativity and innovation, which further strengthens the UAE’s position as a pivotal center not only for technological progress, but also for creative expression in the field of media.”

She added, “These qualitative innovations, which included most aspects of our lives, demonstrate the importance of keeping pace with technologies supported by artificial intelligence, and aligning the Emirati media with future changes to ensure the UAE’s position in the first ranks among the indicators of soft power and media fields globally. They also demonstrate the importance of enhancing the skills of youth in the country and preparing An educated and aware generation of media professionals to lead the future of media in the country, in line with the leadership’s aspirations and strategic visions that always look to the future.”

The guide “100 Practical Applications and Uses of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Media” provides a comprehensive explanation of how to benefit from artificial intelligence tools for a wide range of media and content preparation functions, including screenwriting and news gathering, creating and improving audio content, and raising the quality of sites to better prepare them for engines. Searching (SEO) on the Internet, analyzing tendencies and preferences, brainstorming advertising and marketing campaigns, producing documentaries and short videos, in addition to a number of other uses.

The guide also provides an in-depth explanation of generative artificial intelligence, and identifies optimal strategies for managing various digital technologies, with a focus on data privacy and the importance of utilizing artificial intelligence technologies effectively.

