The Emirates Foundation announced the launch of a virtual Ideas Marathon open to the Association’s affiliated organizations and non-profit and volunteer organizations around the world, with the aim of enhancing awareness of the importance of volunteer work for sustainability, in cooperation with the International Association for Voluntary Efforts (IAVE) and in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Environment Agency. – Abu Dhabi,

The launch coincides with International Volunteer Day, an international celebration of the contributions of volunteers around the world. This initiative represents the beginning of a strategic partnership between the Emirates Foundation and General Motors, the official sponsor of this event, as cooperation will take place through many community projects in the United Arab Emirates.

The Virtual Ideathon is an idea-development event that lasts for several days, highlighting the “power of individuals” in volunteer work and the possibility of finding new and innovative solutions capable of leading change for the better.

This year’s competition topics revolve around the importance of volunteer work in finding innovative solutions to three environmental challenges: health, recovery and peace, nature, land and oceans, youth, education and skills, where 15 global teams will participate (five teams for each challenge), and a committee composed of 15 high-level judges will choose Three actionable ideas.

The three winning teams will then be able to present their presentations to the jury in March 2024 and receive a grant to finance their projects.

The CEO of the Emirates Foundation, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, called on all volunteer teams around the world who want to make a positive impact to register in the virtual ideas marathon, “Volunteering for Sustainability,” so that they can invest their capabilities and expertise in coming up with innovative ideas that contribute to preserving our planet.” .

He said: “This competition supports the sustainability agenda in the United Arab Emirates to make a wide-ranging impact, and we are all hopeful that the idea of ​​​​launching the virtual Ideathon in conjunction with International Volunteer Day will contribute to inspiring global volunteer teams to innovate new environmental initiatives.”

For her part, Nicole Cirillo, Executive Director of the International Association for Voluntary Efforts (IAVE), said: “We express our great enthusiasm to cooperate again with the Emirates Foundation in the virtual Ideathon, which presents a wonderful picture of the role of volunteerism in developing innovative solutions to the challenges of climate change and protecting people and the planet at large.” Both”.

In turn, Jack Opal, President and CEO of General Motors operations in Africa and the Middle East, said: “We are pleased to work with the Emirates Foundation as part of its wide-ranging and impactful efforts to advance the local community and ensure that sustainability remains a top public priority. We at General Motors We have always encouraged and supported strategic partnerships between the private and public sectors, especially as we aim to set an example and attract everyone on our journey towards a zero-emissions world. With this in mind, we are eager to learn about the new perspectives and smart sustainable solutions that will emerge from the Marathon. Default ideas.

He added: “The UAE supports joint efforts, and this is in line with our vision and our keenness to move forward to develop diverse talents of different nationalities and ages, which contributes to achieving our future vision in the field of mobility in the region.”

Terms of participation

Conditions for participation include online registration, which is now available until January 29, 2024, through the link: www.volunteers.ae/ideathon23/. Each organization can register and participate with only one team and compete in one of the three themes (health, recovery and peace, nature, land and oceans, youth, education and skills).

Each team must consist of a minimum of three members and a maximum of five members. Each team member must be at least 18 years old. Each organization/team must nominate a mentor to support them during the competition. Accepted teams must join mentoring sessions in The first day of the virtual Ideathon is on March 4, 2024, where each team will have 24 hours to finalize and submit their idea.

In each topic, the jury will choose one team as the owner of the best idea to be announced as the winner of the topic, and all teams will present their ideas to the jury for their topic on the third day of the virtual Ideathon on March 6, 2024.