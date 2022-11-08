The United States and Norway have launched a new global initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping sector.
On Monday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store and US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry launched the “Environmentally Friendly Shipping Challenge” during the United Nations Climate Change Summit “COP27” in Egypt.
The two urged governments, ports and companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector and comply with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“Greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector are significant, increasing, and on a path inconsistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement,” the State Department said in a statement. Compared to the emissions generated by countries, the sector will rank among the top 10 emitters in the world.”
More than 40 countries and companies have announced the challenge, including Germany, which said it was working on climate-neutral vessels and zero-emissions shipping.
Britain, along with the United States, Norway and the Netherlands, pledged to launch an environmentally friendly maritime link between the countries.
Greek Energy Minister Konstantinos Skrekas said his country will cut emissions at six major ports and decarbonize the local coastal ferry fleet.
It is noteworthy that Greece controls about 20% of the shipping fleet in the world.
