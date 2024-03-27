The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced the launch of the “Military Legal Inquiries Platform” as a digital portal for military human resources legislation, on the department’s official website.

This new platform provides services for responding to inquiries about military human resources legislation, and providing legal opinions regarding them, in order to facilitate procedures and accelerate the pace of their completion, by providing a reference database.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department explained that the new platform constitutes an integrated electronic window that allows responding quickly and efficiently to various incoming inquiries, and represents an innovative digital tool that makes it easier for specialists to communicate with each other and provide legal opinion objectively. The platform also allows for keeping legal opinions in a unified database that can be referred to and used in similar cases.

The department indicated that the launch of the platform comes in line with its strategic objectives in developing innovative solutions that enhance government performance and institutional integration, empower the human resources sector, and enhance investment in Emirati human resources as a pillar of sustainable development.

It is noteworthy that the services of the “Military Legal Inquiry Platform” are available digitally through the “Technical Inquiry Platform” on the website of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department: (www.info.dghr.gov.ae).

