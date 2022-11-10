The alliance will bring together more than 25 countries and 20 agencies with the aim of improving the proactive response to drought.

The new alliance aims to give a political impetus to make land resistance to drought and climate change a reality by 2030, given that the number of regions in the world suffering droughts due to climate change has increased by 30 percent since 2000, according to United Nations statistics.

The new alliance will benefit from an initial funding of $5 million provided by Spain to launch the project, in addition to a project by Kenyan President William Ruto, to plant 5 billion trees in the next five years, and 10 billion over ten years.

important alliance

On the importance of the new alliance, the president of the Climate Change Association and WE DON’T HAVE TIME, Suita Chakraborty, said: “Reflecting the health consequences of drought, heat waves have killed at least 15,000 people in Europe this year, according to World Health Organization data.”

“We consider the announcement of the alliance during COP27 a great victory, as we have seen action by many countries, including China, America and the European Union. We have to combat drought by providing funding to solve the problem through partnership and cooperation between the public and private sectors,” Chakraborty added.

“Declarations by countries such as China and the United States of support for the coalition will prompt other countries to participate and take similar steps,” she said.

On the issue of financing, Chakraborty said, “We have to provide $100 billion to combat the effects of climate change and fight drought.”

And she continued: “Marginalized human groups in poor countries are the most affected, even though their countries are the least responsible for global warming.”

Chakraborty concluded her speech by saying, “It is necessary to follow up on the promises made by countries, develop loan and debt mechanisms related to climate change issues, and enact laws and legislation to commit to limiting pollution that affects human and animal health and causes a food crisis.”