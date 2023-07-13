Today, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, launched a campaign to prevent heat exhaustion during the summer season under the slogan “Your Safety is Our Goal”, which comes within the Ministry’s strategy to promote healthy behavior in the UAE community.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of the Executive Office of the Ministry of Health for the Emirate of Sharjah, said: “Today we are launching a campaign to prevent heat exhaustion under the slogan “Your Safety is Our Goal” in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs as part of the Ministry’s strategy to promote healthy behavior in the UAE community in general and Sharjah society in particular. “.

He explained during a press conference yesterday that the campaign will start from next Monday and will continue throughout July until the end of August, while what is new in the campaign this year is that it covered in previous years the city of Sharjah only, but this year it starts in the city of Sharjah and moves to all cities of the emirate. So that we reach the largest number of the target group, and they are the category of those who work in the afternoon and under the sun.

He added: “The UAE, the State of Tolerance, has legally enacted a suspension of work during the period from twelve o’clock in the afternoon until the afternoon, in order to protect this group, and we take advantage of this period to reach the large construction sites and for this group, and we provide them with free services such as medical examinations that include diabetes, blood pressure and body mass index.” Eye examinations and dermatology consultations.

And he continued, “The category that works in construction sites may be exposed to some skin diseases more than other categories, and there will be doctors at the campaign sites to serve this category,” pointing out that the state cares about all members of society, and this is if something indicates the generosity of the UAE that contributed In its prosperity, it translates the concept of tolerance and giving, by providing services at the federal and local levels to all members of society, citizens and residents.

Al Zarooni said: “The campaign will provide free gifts at the sites to the workers, as well as cold water, juices and ice creams will be distributed to the workers, so that we want through this campaign to emphasize the importance of paying attention to healthy food,” indicating that awareness will be provided in the language spoken by the majority of those in the targeted site. .

He continued, “There will also be training courses on first aid, so that if a worker is exposed to heat exhaustion, they will have a specific group trained to assist the worker until the ambulance arrives.”

Zainab Jassim Sajwani, from the Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, said that the goal of the Health Education Department is to support individuals to enhance their health and are keen on all members of society adopting a healthy lifestyle, so she decided to support and participate in the campaign.

The representative of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Jassim Al-Naqbi, said: “We offer more than one program through the Red Crescent Medical Center, and some gifts for the category of workers so that they serve them at their work site.”

The head of the Occupational Safety and Education Department at the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, Eng. Issa Saleh, said: “We will support the campaign by providing your safety bus to educate the working class through an educational film on occupational safety and health, and it will be available in Arabic and English and according to the existing public language,” adding: ” Through the campaign, we seek to reach a society free of errors and apply the highest standards of occupational safety and health.”