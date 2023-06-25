The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced its cooperation with Aldar Properties Company, to encourage a culture of recycling single-use plastic containers, by assuming “Aldar” the responsibility of eight “Big Zero” figures that are used to collect used plastic water containers, to facilitate the disposal of these containers. And then send it for recycling.

The new models will be placed in eight different locations identified by Aldar, due to the high public demand for them, including: Yas Mall, one of the largest shopping destinations in Abu Dhabi. Al-Munira, Al-Zeina, and Yas Acres, in addition to Al-Dar Educational Academies: Al-Yasmina, Al-Bateen, and Al-Mamoura. She indicated that she and Aldar launched an awareness campaign on social media to guide the public about the locations of the “Big Zero” models, which set an ambitious goal of reducing the use of single-use plastics.