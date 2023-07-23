The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with its main partners, has set an ambitious goal of collecting 20 million single-use plastic bottles annually that will be recycled, through the installation of 70 bottle retrieval machines and 26 smart containers in areas that witness great demand from the public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, such as the Corniche, Abu Dhabi Airport, sports centers, shopping centers, as well as academic institutions.

Innovative bottle recovery machines and smart containers will allow community members to put plastic bottles and aluminum cans used once, to be recycled, and get rewards for that.

These machines provide a simple and effective solution to the growing problem of plastic bottle pollution, as they work to accept used plastic bottles and give rewards in return, and by motivating the public to recycle used bottles, which reduces the amount of plastic that ends up in the environment and landfills.

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, said: “We have discovered over the years the harm that single-use plastics cause to terrestrial and marine ecosystems, and to human health, in addition to the fact that they take hundreds of years to decompose. Therefore, we launched the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastics Policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the first of its kind in the region.