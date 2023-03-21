NY.- For more than three months, Google executives have watched as projects by Microsoft and a San Francisco startup called OpenAI have fueled the public’s imagination with the potential of artificial intelligence.

But on Tuesday, Google tentatively stayed on the sidelines when it launched a chatbot called Bard, its new artificial intelligence. The chatbot will be available to a limited number of users in the United States and Britain and will adapt to additional users, countries and languages ​​over time, Google executives said in an interview.

The cautious launch is the company’s first public effort to address the recent chatbot craze fueled by OpenAI and Microsoft, and is meant to show that Google is capable of providing similar technology. But Google is taking a much more cautious approach than its competitors, which have faced criticism that unpredictable and sometimes unreliable technology is proliferating.

Still, the launch represents a significant step toward averting a threat to Google’s most lucrative business, its search engine. Many in the tech industry believe that Google, more than any other big tech company, has a lot to lose and a lot to gain from AI, which could help make a variety of Google products more useful. but it could also help other companies reduce the huge amount of Google’s business in Internet search. A chatbot can instantly produce responses in complete sentences that don’t force people to scroll through a list of results, which is what a search engine offers.

Google started Bard as a web page in its own right rather than a component of its search engine, beginning a tricky dance of embracing new AI technologies while preserving one of the most profitable businesses in the industry.

“It’s important that Google starts playing in this space because that’s where the world is headed,” said Adrian Aoun, a former head of special projects at Google. But the move to chatbots could help change a business model that relies on advertising, said Aoun, who is now the chief executive of healthcare startup Forward.

In late November, San Francisco start-up OpenAI launched ChatGPT, an online chatbot that can answer questions, write term papers, and talk about almost anything. Two months later, the company’s main investor and partner, Microsoft, added a similar chatbot to its Bing Internet search engine, showing how the technology could change the market that Google has dominated for more than 20 years.