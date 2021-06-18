Soon Launch Ypsilon will no longer be alone, with the possible return of a new one Anthea in the form of a premium sedan to lead the climb. The city car of the Turin-based car manufacturer has kept the Italian brand alive in recent years, as the last bastion of a brand that seemed destined for oblivion. Sales in the domestic market have given life to the historic signature which in the new constellation of Stellantis will be configured as premium, thus joining Alfa Romeo and DS. A process of rebirth, that of Lancia, which was entrusted to Jean-Pierre Plouè, a well-known French designer who already leads the creative division of the group.

Lancia, the rebirth will speak French

While waiting to understand what the strategies of the new number one of the Centro Stile of Turin will be, various hypotheses are already circulating on the web regarding the future models of the Italian brand. As anticipated initially, the Lancia range will expand and could also include a new premium sedan. The designer Alessandro Capriotti has developed an exercise in style that imagines the new Lancia Anthea as a futuristic sedan with muscular shapes that at times recalls the new EQS, the electric Mercedes flagship recently unveiled by the three-pointed star. While maintaining a coupé silhouette, the hypothetical Lancia Anthea immediately catches the eye thanks to a very expressive grille where sharp optical groups stand out. At the moment, however, it is only an exercise in style and pending the industrial plan of Stellantis, which should be revealed by the end of 2021, we can not help but enjoy these renderings while waiting for official news on Lancia.