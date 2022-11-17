The spaceship is unmanned, but in a few years the United States wants to take people to the moon and back again. This last happened in 1972.

In the flights to the moon and back, the astronauts will eventually sit in the front, in an American part. The rear part, which provides energy and propulsion, was developed by Europe. The solar panels that generate electricity come from Leiden.

Around 2024, Nasa wants four astronauts to go to the moon, with mission Artemis II. At the earliest in 2025, with the Artemis III mission, people should set foot on the moon again for the first time.

