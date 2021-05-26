The Office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) in Moscow has completed an investigation into the theft of more than a billion rubles in the supply of an electronic component base for a scientific and energy module (NEM), which has not yet been installed on the International Space Station (ISS). The investigation revealed that the money was laundered through Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This was reported by Kommersant.

Initially, the investigation, initiated by Roscosmos, was conducted against unidentified citizens. Then the charge was brought against eight persons involved in the case, in particular, the former general director of the Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia, Vladimir Solntsev. According to the materials of the case, a state contract was concluded between the Federal Space Agency and RSC Energia for the creation of a NEM worth 15 billion 15 million rubles.

However, Solntsev entered into a criminal conspiracy with several accomplices and, by deception, stole about a billion rubles. The actions of the criminal group inflicted significant material damage on RSC Energia and Roskosmos.

It turned out that in 2017, a contract was signed between Energia and OJSC TsNII Cyclone, within the framework of which 1.32 billion rubles were transferred to the company’s accounts. These funds were to be used to supply components for the creation of NEM. The contract was overpriced three times. The forensic examination concluded that its market value is 489 million rubles.

As a result, after several transactions, the funds ended up on the accounts of Rosaero FZC and Somontaj general trading LLC in the UAE and Jushi com limited and Seanet trade limited in Hong Kong. According to the investigation, the defendants spent only 278 million on the actual purchase of parts and assemblies. They appropriated the rest of the money.

To date, most of the defendants have been charged with large-scale fraud. Two more are also charged with legalization (laundering) of funds acquired by criminal means. The defendants do not admit their guilt.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow, investigators opened two criminal cases after the theft of 15.8 million rubles from Roscosmos, allocated under government contracts for flight tests. In this case, we are also talking about the management of RSC Energia.