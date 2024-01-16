The World Economic Forum – Davos 2024, among the activities of its annual meetings, chose the UAE government initiative “Ready”, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in November 2022, among the best Global projects in its global report, “Building Readiness for Tomorrow,” which monitors the best leading and inspiring practical institutional practices for future readiness from around the world.

The “Jahez” initiative, the smart national digital platform for empowering federal government talents with future skills, was chosen from among more than 1,000 government and private institutions from all over the world and various sectors, based on the results and impact it achieved, as the forum selected only the best 9 projects from various sectors. Around the world in 3 main categories, the first category covers climate, energy and food topics, the second category covers supply chains, and the third category covers institutional readiness.

The “Jahiz” initiative focuses on qualifying and empowering government employees with future skills to enhance the UAE government's readiness for the future. The choice of the initiative comes in light of the continuous achievements achieved by the “Jahez” initiative since its first launch, as it has contributed, to date, to honing the skills of 50,000 employees from more than 50 government agencies, who have obtained more than 800,000 training badges after spending a million training hours in Enhancing their readiness with future skills, including data skills, artificial intelligence, new economy skills, cybersecurity, digital skills, and skills to enhance productivity and accelerate achievement, according to a method that focuses on enhancing employee productivity and providing them with the necessary skills for the future to keep pace with the rapid changes in government work.

Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Head of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, confirmed that the selection of the Ready Initiative as one of the best global projects in the World Economic Forum’s “Building Readiness for Tomorrow” report is considered a global tribute to the successes that future readiness efforts continue to achieve in the government of a country. The UAE is an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which focuses on consolidating the country’s position as a home for acquiring new skills, especially future skills, and transforming continuous learning into a solid skill for progress and success, which opens up new horizons for the UAE to create a better future for humans. And the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance the government employee’s readiness for changes and empower him with advanced and qualitative skills.

In this context, Her Excellency indicated that the UAE government is keen to enhance cooperation with the private sector, and that the Jahez initiative embodies the best models of cooperation and integration between the government and private sectors in the UAE to enhance people’s readiness for the future.

Her Excellency added: “We have established partnerships with more than 18 global partners and partnerships with leading government bodies to provide the best continuing education expertise and experiences in specialized fields in order to build qualitative skills and provide customized educational paths and units that support the objectives of the “Jahez” initiative in enhancing future skills among government employees. “.

The “Building Readiness for Tomorrow” report was prepared by the World Economic Forum in Davos and reviews 9 of the best inspiring practical experiences around the world in the government and private sectors that were able to transform foresight into specific readiness projects on the ground.

The report addresses the nature of readiness and defines it as the ability of institutions to deal with challenges and shocks and to adapt continuously and quickly to deal with radical changes and crises.

In addition, the report includes a readiness framework for the government and private sectors that includes 6 main axes, one of which is the “talent readiness” axis, for which the “JAHY” initiative was chosen as the best global practice to represent readiness for the future in a specific, practical way that achieves impact.

The readiness framework includes the axes of energy, water and food readiness, critical infrastructure and security readiness, financial readiness, community and governmental readiness, and trade and economic readiness.

The report presented another framework for the private sector, centered around the readiness of operations and markets, readiness to align with societal needs and goals, digital technology readiness, and institutional and financial readiness.

The World Economic Forum studied 1,000 global projects and extended an exclusive invitation to the entities whose selected projects, amounting to only 9 projects, were settled according to the criteria that stipulate that the projects must be related to readiness for the future, and achieve specific practical results to measure impact, in addition to the presence of partnerships that contributed In achieving and multiplying the impact of the results.

It is worth noting that among the nine final projects in the report, there are 3 inspiring global practices from the governments of the UAE, the United States, and Finland to prepare for the future, in institutional readiness projects for talent and skills, projects for climate risk solutions in remote communities, and readiness to deal with food supply chains in disasters and crises.

The selected preparedness practices also included 3 global practices from the United Nations, specifically the World Food Programme, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and UNICEF, in the areas of food, supply chains, institutional readiness in agricultural land readiness projects, proactive flood risk assessment, and supply chain assessment.

Readiness practices came from the private sector from Siemens in sustainable energy generation in remote communities, in addition to the Spanish company Iberdrola’s project in preparing the smart national electricity grid, and Farmerline from Ghana in the digital readiness project in the agricultural sector.

It is noteworthy that the “Jahiz” initiative is a proactive national initiative designed to develop talent, in partnership between the Office of Government Development and the Future and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. It was launched by the United Arab Emirates government to enhance the readiness of all federal government employees and provide them with the necessary skills to achieve readiness to deal with the opportunities and transformations of the future. Through virtual sessions and masterclass sessions, completion of the Ready program is mandatory for all employees.