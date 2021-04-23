Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is implementing a consumer awareness campaign aimed at reducing food waste. The campaign was launched at the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, and varied through the means of communication and informative posters. The authority implements educational campaigns to educate consumers about the methods of storing home food properly, the importance of consuming as needed only to reduce food waste, preserve food and reduce waste, and the consumer’s role in the sustainability of security. Food.

The authority called on consumers to move away from negative food habits, and to begin to reduce the quantities of food that are prepared and purchase food as needed, taking into account the requirements of correct storage, safe shopping, and other positive behaviors to preserve food and reduce its waste.

It indicated that the destruction of food in large quantities leads to a disturbance of the environmental balance, and the emergence of many environmental problems, such as: the deterioration of the ozone layer and the increase in greenhouse gas emissions, such as: carbon dioxide, which negatively affects humans, the environment and other living organisms.

She urged all parties to the food chain to avoid behaviors and habits that lead to loss and waste of food throughout the chain from farm to table, noting that the largest waste of food occurs during the stages from harvesting to retailing, and therefore it is necessary to take care of products through these stages and follow the advice and guidelines that limit Who has lost food.

The authority advised consumers in order to preserve the blessing and stop the waste of food, by preparing a list of food purchases that includes the items to be purchased and their quantities before going shopping, adding: “Do not shop for food while you are fasting or hungry, because you will tend to buy the items that you love even if not Do not be listed on the shopping list.

It is preferable to shop at times that are not crowded with the aim of achieving proper shopping with organization and focus and avoiding randomness in purchasing, and going home directly after completing the shopping so that the food is not exposed for a long period of time in which the preservation factors and nutritional quality are lost, and attention must be paid to quickly transporting perishable foods, such as Meat, poultry, fish and their products “it is preferable to use refrigerated bags.”

The authority also called through its campaign to “not store large quantities of food at home, and the house refrigerator is not intended to store food, but rather to preserve it for a short time before consuming it, so it is preferable not to purchase quantities of food greater than the actual need for it, and it is important to wash hands before Contact with prepared food to avoid the transfer of bacteria to it, which enables you to save the excess of it for later use or give it to someone in need, save the remaining food after breakfast by cooling it quickly and then put it in the refrigerator and reheat it well before consuming it in the suhoor meal, while trying to avoid reheating the same food item more than Time ».

It also advises consumers to buy the product that is utilized to the maximum extent possible, preferably those foods that can be frozen, stored or dried, thus contributing to avoiding food waste.

Generation protection

The authority called on the public to follow practical steps to prevent food waste and protect future generations, by planning weekly meals and setting a financial ceiling for purchases when shopping.

Checking the expiration date of the food product, preparing food in appropriate quantities, presenting small meals at the dining table, avoiding filling the food plate, keeping food residues and reheating them before eating them, and storing foodstuffs in appropriate conditions according to the nature of the food item, or as stated on the card Food, not storing large quantities of food, keeping the refrigerator clean, monitoring temperatures in it, keeping bread by freezing rather than cold, and not going shopping in case of hunger.

No … to throw in the trash

The authority urged the use of edible food leftovers instead of throwing them in the garbage bin, as it is possible to communicate with the nearest center or grace preservation body to donate the leftovers that are edible to deliver them to the needy, or use them the next day on condition that they are well preserved and reheated well according to the nature of the food item, and that The consumer makes extra juicy soft fruits or use them to make fruit pies and don’t let them spoil in your home.

Excess vegetables can also be used to make soup “soup” and not be left to wither. Also, use dry bread with soup, such as lentil soup, accustom children and family to the principles of food safety and preservation of grace, instill the feeling of others in children and preserve the blessings of God Almighty by not wasting and extravagance.