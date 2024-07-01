The consortium led by the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) has reached an agreement with theEuropean Southern Observatory (ESO) for the design and construction of an innovative scientific instrument called ANDES. This device will be installed on theExtremely Large Telescope (ELT) and promises to revolutionize research astronomical.

What is ANDES?

ANDES (ArmazoNes high Dispersion Echelle Spectrograph) it is an advanced spectrograph that splits light into different wavelengths, allowing astronomers to analyze the properties of celestial objects, such as their chemical composition. This exceptional instrument will operate in both visible and near-infrared light, ensuring unprecedented performance.

What will its applications be?

It will be used for:

Detailed investigations of exoplanet atmospheres : It will be possible to analyze the atmospheric composition of Earth-like planets by searching traces of life .

: It will be possible to analyze the atmospheric composition of Earth-like planets by searching . Studying the first stars in the Universe : It will allow us to detect the signatures of Population III stars, the first stars to form in the Universe.

: It will allow us to detect the signatures of Population III stars, the first stars to form in the Universe. Measurement of physical constants : Will check if the fundamental constants of physics vary in time and space.

: Will check if the vary in time and space. Measurement of the expansion of the Universe: It will provide crucial data to better understand the acceleration of cosmic expansion.

This project represents a huge step forward in understanding the Universe, allowing discoveries that until now were only hypotheses. ANDES’ international collaboration and cutting-edge technology promise to bring new answers to questions fundamentals on the origin and evolution of the cosmos.

