According to Conexis, mobile data technology is used by 27.9 million Brazilians; progress exceeded industry expectations

5G technology completes 2 years of operation in Brazil this Saturday (6.Jul.2024). Currently, the feature is active in 589 cities and the country already has 27.9 million users. The data is from Conexis (National Union of Telephone and Mobile, Cellular and Personal Service Companies), which uses figures from May of this year.

In its first year of operation, the technology was used by 11.4 million Brazilians and 172 cities. The company’s strategy Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) when it held the 5G auction in 2021, it was a top-down installation, starting in capitals and large urban centers and spreading to less populated municipalities until full coverage in 2030. With data up to March, Anatel reports that 59.3% of Brazilians (120.3 million) are in the 5G coverage area.

The service has been averaging 1.2 million new monthly accesses from July 2022 to May 2024. Poder360Conexis CEO Marcos Ferrari said that the technology’s deployment has been progressing at a faster pace than expected. Compared to the arrival of 4G in 2013, the total number of 5G accesses is more than 3 times higher than that achieved by the previous technology in the first 23 months of implementation.

Ferrari stated that many targets set in the auction have been brought forward by telecommunications companies. According to a survey by Conexis, the 2024 targets have already been met and operators have brought forward 70% of the implementation schedule for the 2025 obligations and almost 20% of the obligations for 2026.

The CEO of Conexis stated that there is optimism that full 5G coverage in the country will be brought forward before 2030. Returning again to the case of 4G, the targets at the time were brought forward by 1 year and a half. “On the path that is being taken, the tendency is this, to anticipate the auction obligations”said Ferrari.

CHALLENGES

Despite the optimistic scenario, the telecommunications sector is facing difficulties in progressing with the installation of the technology. The first problem is related to municipal legislation that is out of step with technological advances. Since the beginning of discussions about the installation of 5G, 692 cities have updated their laws to speed up the implementation of the infrastructure necessary for 5G. “It’s not much considering we have 5,700 municipalities”said Ferrari.

“There is a time lag between the law and the technology. We are talking about a super small antenna the size of an air conditioner splinter and we still have to apply for environmental licensing, even without having an environmental impact. This is an aspect that makes things very difficult, legislation that is not compatible with 5G technology.”he declared.

Another problem already identified by the telecommunications sector is the low purchasing power of the Brazilian population and the high tax burden. On the one hand, most Brazilians cannot afford to purchase a device that is compatible with the new technology. On the other hand, the average tax rate of 30% on telecommunications services places Brazil as the 3rd country that burdens the sector the most, behind Pakistan and Bangladesh. In Ferrari’s view, these two problems could be addressed through tax reform.

“Tax reform is a way that could help the low-income population. Today, the telecom tax rate is 30%, the 3rd highest in the world, behind only Pakistan and Bangladesh. If a person buys a data package for R$50, R$15 is in taxes.”said Ferrari.

The telecommunications sector’s perception of the reform has not been positive. Conexis signed a manifesto in which it declares its perplexity at the non-inclusion of telecommunications in the tax rate. cashback 50% for CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) and 20% for IBS (Tax on Goods and Services).

“The text also did not consider reducing the tax burden on telecommunications services, which are essential for economic and social development, which mainly harms the most needy Brazilians”the letter says. Read the full (PDF – 140 kB).

SETBACKS

Despite advances in 5G, especially in large urban centers, the country has not yet completed full coverage of older technologies. As shown by Poder360 Last year, the entire Brazilian population still did not have access to 4G and 3G, mechanisms that arrived in the country in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

The digital newspaper reviewed the mobile data coverage figures on Anatel’s data panel and the scenario remains similar to last year. The biggest advance was precisely in the coverage of the most modern technology, while old mobile data remained forgotten by operators.