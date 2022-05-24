Get fit with Let’s Get Fit. Ravenscourt Games launches this proposal on Nintendo Switch where you can carry out pre-established routine programs, which include everything from light gymnastics to high-intensity exercises, and track progress thanks to its calendar. Whether it’s completing challenges or establishing a routine, Let’s Get Fit guarantees full-body workouts with the help of the Joy-Cons.

