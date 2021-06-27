All of us, enthusiasts, readers, motorists, professionals, we await the renewal of the Lancia brand. Often we dream big, we let ourselves be carried away by the suggestions of the past and the indiscretions of the present: it would be nice to imagine a Lancia with a complete range, including a popular car, a sedan, a sports car and why not, even an SUV. But surely, as the CEO Luca Napolitano and the head of design of the all European brands of the Stellantis group Jean-Pierre Ploué confirmed to the newspaper La Stampa, there is already a fixed point: the Ypsilon.

Lancia, by Ploué’s own admission, is working on the next version. “We are working on the new Ypsilon and other future projects for this legendary brand. We also prepare teasers, posters, which will show the way. Luca, Carlos Tavares and myself love the brand and its history enormously. Carlos is one of Lancia’s greatest defenders, he loves it, and I can assure him that he pushes me and Luca to go very far.. Just last Monday with Luca we attended a “styling review” in Germany and we discussed Citroën, Lancia, Opel and DS modelsSaid the designer.

In short, if from a technical point of view it will be the sharing of platforms and technologies that will direct the optimization work between the former souls of FCA and PSA, on the style and on the emotional level there is still a lot to come up with. Lancia comes from a difficult period: in addition to Ypsilon, which has a distinctly feminine focus like few other brands, we must forget the period of the Italian Chrysler.

“Ypsilon is the second best-selling model after the Panda, it is the car of choice for women and more than three million units have been sold in its life. Our ten-year plan aims to make Lancia a credible and respected brand in the premium world. The range will be totally electrified, we leverage on a customer who is already attentive to the environmental issue today»Says Napolitano. Today the Ypsilon is mild-hybrid, but in the future the prospect of a switch to electric becomes evident.