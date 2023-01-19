Home page politics

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyj died in a helicopter crash. © IMAGO/Anatolii Siryk

The interior minister’s helicopter crash sparked speculation in the Ukraine war. But the H225, manufactured by Airbus Helicopters, had its pitfalls.

Kyiv – After Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyj died in a helicopter crash near Kyiv, there are still discussions about the cause of the crash. According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, it was an Airbus H225 helicopter. In total, there are at least 16 fatalities, said the head of the Ukrainian national police, Igor Klymenko. Deputy Interior Minister Jehwhenij Jenin, a state secretary and two children were among the fatalities.

Ukraine war current: Many suspect sabotage as the cause of the helicopter crash

A committee is to initiate further investigations, the reports World. However, in Ukraine there are not only discussions about the cause of the crash. Rather, many Ukrainians do not want to believe that it is a mere coincidence. Accordingly, there is speculation that it was not an accident, but an act of sabotage by the Russian military. There are also speculations about a possible shooting. Some witness reports had loud ZDF reported that the helicopter had already caught fire in the air. “The helicopter circled, burned and flew in this direction,” said a local resident.

Helicopter crash in the Ukraine war: Type H225 was previously considered error-prone – crash in Brovary

In the past, the H225 manufactured by Airbus Helikopters has drawn negative publicity, particularly after the Brovary crash. Ten years ago, machines of this type, which were used on the North Sea, were temporarily shut down after two emergency landings had occurred. In June 2016, the European Aviation Safety Agency temporarily grounded the H225 from flying after a crash in Norway killed 13 people. Brovary’s crashed machine itself was handed over from France to Ukraine in 2020, where it had previously been in service.

Russia has not yet commented on the incident. According to various reports, the crashed plane belonged to the emergency services of the government in Kyiv and thus to the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Emergency Situations. It was criticized that the Ukrainian interior minister and his senior staff were on board a plane together, even though the interior ministry is a key department in the Ukraine war.

Despite Russia’s war of aggression, there are often power struggles in the interior ministry

Namely, the ministry is responsible for police, intelligence, national guard, and domestic intelligence, including searching for Russian saboteurs and spies, investigating war crimes, and securing the hinterland. Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in 2014, the Interior Ministry has been one of the most powerful institutions in the country, and power struggles within the ministry are frequent. (mse)