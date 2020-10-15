Oppo has launched its new smartphone Oppo Reno 4F. The phone has been launched in Indonesia, which is a modified version of the Oppo F17 Pro launched in India last month. The Oppo Renault 4F offers four rear cameras, punch hole display and two selfie cameras. The smartphone comes in a single storage variant and two color options.The smartphone comes in a single variant 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone costs 4,299,000 Indonesian rupees (about Rs 21,400). It comes in two color options – matte black and metallic white. Whether or not this phone will be launched in India is not clear yet.

Great opportunity to buy iPhone, iPhone 11 became cheaper by more than 13 thousand

Specifications of Oppo Reno 4F

The Oppo Renault 4F smartphone offers a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which has a FullHD + (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The phone has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB storage and MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

OnePlus 8T smartphone with 5 cameras and 65W charging, know price

Quad rear camera setup has been given for photography, whose primary sensor is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors. It has 16 megapixels + 2 megapixel dual front camera for selfie and video calling. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery, which is 18 watt fast charging. For connectivity, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth, 3.5 headphone jack, GPS and USB Type-C port are available.

See full specifications