Oppo has launched its F17 smartphone series in India. Two smartphones Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro have been brought under the series. The special thing is that Oppo F17 is the thinnest smartphone of the year 2020. Talking about the price, the price of Oppo F17 Pro smartphone is Rs 22,990. This phone comes in the same variant – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone comes in three color options – Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White.At the same time, Oppo F17 smartphone has been brought in two storage options – 4 / 64GB, 4 / 128GB, 6 / 128GB and 8 / 128GB. It comes in three color options- Navy Blue, Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange. The sale of Oppo F17 Pro phone will start from September 7, while pre-orders have started.

Feature of Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with HD + resolution, which comes with a dual punch-hole camera. It has a 16-megapixel + depth sensor front camera for selfie. It has a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 4000mAh battery with 30 Watt VOOC flash charge 4.0 support.

There are four rear cameras in the phone for photography. It has an 8 megapixel ultra wide lens with a 48 megapixel primary camera, a 2 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The specialty of Oppo F17

In Oppo F17, you can get a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with Waterdrop Style Notch. In this, the phone comes in four RAM and storage options. The quad rear camera setup has been given in the phone. It has 8 megapixels, 2 megapixels and 2 megapixel lenses with 16 megapixel primary sensor. The front has a 16-megapixel camera. Like the F17 Pro, it also has a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

