Telltale Games announced that the release of the highly anticipated sequel to The Wolf Among Us it will not happen during 2023. This is part of the efforts that the developer is carrying out to avoid the need for excessive work days in order to meet a pre-established date.

Jamie Ottilie, CEO of Telltale Games, explained in an interview with IGN that the decision was made for several reasons, including the adaptation of Unreal Engine 4 to 5. But the main ones were to avoid causing health damage to their employees by working too hard and delivering an incomplete game.

“Creating games is hard, it takes time to get it right. It does not benefit us at all to launch something that is not ready.” commented the manager.

Ottilie related that, like many other studios, Telltale Games faced several challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After being resurrected by LCG Entertainment in 2019, Telltale announced The Wolf Among Us 2 during the Game Awards that year. However, the studio was in an early stage of restructuring, understaffed, with the game in pre-production, and the goal of not using any previously created material.

Although it was the best time to announce the sequel and secure funds for the initiative, Ottilia admits that if she had known how the situation was going to get with the pandemic, among other factors, she would not have made the same decision.

Nonetheless, The Wolf Among Us 2 is on a good path. But, recently the decision was made to change the graphics engine from Unreal Engine 4 to 5. Ottilie commented that this happened because Unreal 5 has many features that his team, especially the engineers and artists, think are worth the effort. worth using. This led them to recreate from scratch a lot of content that was already ready with Unreal 4.

With all this in mind, Ottilie says there were two ways to meet the 2023 release date. One option was to release an unfinished product, and the second option was to lock yourself in, relentlessly giving your all and extending work hours.

“If we release this game and it’s not finished, they’re going to tear us apart. The expectations are sky high and we want time to meet them, feel proud and think: “This is the best game we could have made.” Let the world think what it wants, but the important thing is that we know that at this moment, in these conditions, this is the best game we could have made,” said Ottilie.

“I have worked long hours and I do not want to do it again, it is not fair to ask that of your workers either. You can’t have a business that depends on those conditions. Part of what’s important is maintaining a healthy work culture. We don’t want to completely burn out our people. Hiring employees was already amazing over the last two years between COVID, the job market, and the growth of the video game industry. So, overtaxing work is the wrong decision in the long run. This is not how companies are built. In this industry we don’t realize it, we exhaust people. We ran out of the best employees much faster. If we want to continue to grow as an industry, this has to stop. We need to stop doing it and make better decisions.” opined the director of Telltale.

The Wolf Among Us 2 It will be like its predecessor, a game with episodic releases, but unlike the original, it is fully developed before release. So when episode 1 is available, the rest will be ready too.

The title expects a 2024 release date, but for those who can’t wait, Telltale has another game coming out this year, developed in collaboration with Deck Nine Games: The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Not to mention a third video game about which very little is known and which is in the early stages of development.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It’s not all bad news The Wolf Among Us It was released in 2013. And if you’re like me, you don’t remember the story in detail anymore, so this release date change can work perfectly to revisit the original. It also doesn’t hurt to give the Fables comics a read to soak up this universe.