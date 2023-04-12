The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in partnership with ADNOC, the reliable and responsible provider of low-emissions energy, and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, announced the launch of the Emirates Climate Technology Forum.

The forum coincides with the Year of Sustainability and will be held on May 10-11, 2023 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. It will focus on building momentum and accelerating efforts to reduce emissions by at least 43% by 2030, in line with the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The forum will bring together more than 1,000 policymakers, CEOs, experts, academics, technology sector leaders, investors and pioneers from around the world, to enrich dialogue and enhance cooperation on innovative solutions to accelerate emission reduction efforts in all sectors.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and appointed President of the Conference of the States Parties (COP 28), said: “In line with the leadership’s vision, the UAE is playing an active and important role in ensuring energy security, in order to support economic and social growth in conjunction with advancing progress in climate action. There is no doubt that meeting the world’s growing energy needs and achieving a significant reduction in emissions are among the great challenges facing humanity, and with the continuation of technological progress, we must take immediate measures to benefit from modern technologies, develop innovations and expand their use to advance low-carbon solutions and stimulate economic opportunities. .

He added, “To achieve this, we are pleased to launch the (Emirates Climate Technology Forum), which provides a specialized platform that brings together stakeholders from the energy sectors, to enable climate action that aims to make a quantum leap, reduce emissions, and keep pace with the future towards achieving climate neutrality.”

Al-Jaber said: “The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sheds light on the scientific facts of the phenomenon of climate change, and shows that we need to redouble efforts to avoid a rise in the planet’s temperature above 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The launch of this forum comes to contribute to stimulating concerted efforts to correct the course of global climate action, with a focus on the basic success factors that include human cadres armed with science and knowledge, providing the required financing, formulating supportive policies, and adopting modern technology.

The event showcases the leadership of the UAE in developing and applying the necessary technologies to accelerate decarbonization and build future green industries, including sectors of importance in climate action, such as renewable energy sources, hydrogen, climate-smart agriculture, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

