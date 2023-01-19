The Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain launched the “Discover Umm Al Quwain” tourist guide in its second updated version on the sidelines of the “Umm Al Quwain Tourism Forum”, which serves as a database for all the information needed by visitors to the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The guide, in its second and updated version, features many advantages, such as the QR code feature and Google Maps technology, to facilitate visitors’ access to tourist destinations and hotels easily.

Haitham Sultan, Director of the Tourism Department at the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, indicated that the department is keen to consolidate the tourism scene of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain by highlighting all the attractions, tourist offers, activities, programs and trips that the emirate abounds in with the aim of giving visitors a comprehensive vision of Umm Al Quwain and achieving a pioneering tourism experience.

The guide represents the fruit of the efforts of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities to celebrate the tourist and cultural identity of the emirate and its heritage, and to highlight it through the tourism experiences it offers, within the framework of the Umm Al Quwain government’s strategy aimed at transforming the emirate into a sustainable and attractive tourism and investment destination. .