The Maktaba of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi organized the activities of the tenth session of the Creative Reader Competition, which will continue until the end of April 2023, to allow children and young adults to navigate between the pages of books in Arabic and English, and learn about new worlds, various visions, and information. Moufida narrates their passion for reading and motivates them to visit public libraries regularly to contribute to the development of their cultural identity, and to build an educated and aware society.
Kindergarten students are participating in this year’s session, for the first time, in addition to the pioneers of reading from both male and female students of public and private schools in the first and second cycles in the country.
Establishing a culture of reading
Sheikha Al Muhairi, Director of Libraries Department at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “The Creative Reader Competition succeeded in instilling a culture of reading in the hearts of young people in the UAE for a decade, and also contributed to motivating them to read creations on various topics, and reflects the continuity of the competition and its success in attracting New generations of participants, the importance of the role they play in supporting the development of a knowledge society based on thought and culture and embracing creativity. The first and the second.
Those wishing to participate in the competition must create and activate the Maktaba membership through its website, then register for the competition by selecting the Creative Reader Competition from the main menu, after which they read as many books as possible, then fill out the competition form and submit it on the specified date. Participants must pass a personal or remote interview to assess their participation. All details of the competition are available in a special booklet that can be obtained from schools, public libraries or the Maktaba website.
Language skills
Entries will be evaluated based on the percentage of completion of the competition booklet, the number of books borrowed from public libraries, the participant’s understanding of the read book, his ability to speak sound language and use language skills, as well as his possession of semantic and lexical analysis skills, and creative and critical thinking.
Participants can borrow books from all branches of the Dar al-Kutub libraries located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and from the digital library. They will also have the opportunity to participate in virtual reading clubs to be organized to help them.
The ninth session of the Creative Reader Competition attracted 627 participants from all emirates, including students of determination, with a growth rate of more than 111% compared to its eighth session, which reflects the growing interest of young people in reading as a container of culture and a stimulus for knowledge.
