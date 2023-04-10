Washington. A key test launch of SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy rocket would take place later this month instead of this week, Elon Musk, the space company’s chief executive, announced Monday.

SpaceX envisions Starship as a fully reusable transportation system to carry astronauts and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The rocket is scheduled to lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, South Texas, in the first launch of the 120-meter-tall fully assembled Starship rocket system.

Fully assembled means that all its parts are assembled, and the top is located above the thruster.

“Starship launch is targeting late 3rd week of April,” Musk wrote on Twitter a day after stating he was ready for launch and “pending regulatory approval.”

A planning notice released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on April 4 said the primary planned launch date was Monday, but listed Tuesday and Wednesday of this week as reserve dates. Musk said last week that Starship would be ready for launch this week.

On Monday, the FAA issued a revised advisory saying the launch could happen as early as April 17.

SpaceX has yet to obtain a launch permit from the FAA for what is expected to be its first orbital flight test from Boca Chica. One key hurdle remains: the completion of a federal environmental compliance review.

The Starship rocket system consists of a Starship rocket seated on a “Super Heavy” first stage booster with 33 rocket motors.

The plan is to deploy the Starship’s second stage into space, where it would complete one full orbit of Earth before reentering the atmosphere and splashing down off the coast of Hawaii. The Super Heavy rocket is also scheduled to land in Texas, near the launch site.